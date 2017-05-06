IPL 2017: IPL’s tight schedule takes a big toll on players, says Aaron Finch

Gujarat Lions opening batsman Aaron Finch has claimed that the tight and gruelling schedule of the IPL is taking its toll on players and especially on bowlers. Speaking on the sideline of an event, Finch spoke to PTI about Brendon McCullum’s injury and said, “He is in New Zealand, he has gone home. He has been a wonderful player for the franchise and we are going to miss him.” Finch said.

Commenting on McCullum’s tweeting about the tight schedule of the tournament and long travel Finch said,”It takes a big toll, I think the fast bowlers in particular. You play a match and then you are sitting in a bus or an aircraft,” he said, adding the packed schedule and frequent travel have its pitfalls.

It may be recalled here that Andrew Tye is another player from the Gujarat Lions squad who was ruled out of the IPL with a dislocated shoulder. “I think you have seen a lot of injuries throughout this IPL on the back of a lot of travel and a lot of game without much rest. But that’s part of the game and something you can’t control,” Finch said.

Meanwhile, Basil Thampi who was also present at the event commented on the challenging nature of the IPL and said, “It’s challenging for bowlers to bowl in T20 cricket. If I go for runs, then I motivate myself and think next I am going to take his wicket. This is my first season, I am enjoying a lot, I am honoured to be amongst top players and I am learning a lot. Still I want to learn more to become a perfect bowler,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd