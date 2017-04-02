‘Supergiants On Wheels’: Rising Pune Supergiants unveil van for cricket enthusiasts

The Supergiants van will tour hotspots in the city, engaging fans with games and cricket trivia. Express The Supergiants van will tour hotspots in the city, engaging fans with games and cricket trivia. Express

The RISING Pune Supergiants (RPS), who would take part in its second season in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, on Saturday unveiled a van dedicated to the cricket aficionados of Pune. The “fan dedicated Supergiants van” would visit popular hotspots in the city, engaging and informing cricket fans with games and cricket trivia, said a member of the RPS team at a press conference on Saturday. The fans would have a chance to win Supergiants’ merchandise and game tickets for the upcoming matches at the MCA Stadium, a member of the RPS squad said. ‘Supergiants on Wheels’ was flagged off by the Rising Pune Supergiants head coach Stephen Fleming, team captain Steve Smith, franchise CEO Raghu Iyer and former Indian cricketer Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who is the assistant coach of the team.

Fleming expressed his joy saying, “We have an excellent team composition this time and all our boys are in great shape as we plan to work in sync to take the team forward. With equal credence given to experience and youth and with Smith at the helm we are hopeful to start the season on a great note. Today the kind of crowd the van has drawn gives us great vibes with just few days left for the league to start. I am sure Pune will support us this way throughout the season.” “Pune’s youth has always been enthusiastic about cricket more so when it comes to home team. They will be happy to get their fan van. I am excited to be a part of the team again and looking forward to a fantastic season,” said Kanitkar. The Supergiants have joined hands with Ketto, the crowd funding platform, and have taken up several initiatives this year to give back to their fans off the field. This year they would pay tribute to the Indian Army, urging their fans to join the movement and share their unique ways of paying Salami to the soldiers of the Indian Army, which will be run through innovative digital media campaign called #SuperGiantsforSoldiers powered by Ketto, who has planned the entire initiative for the RPS.

Along with the social media campaign, the team would also start a fundraiser on Ketto to raise funds and create awareness for the PRC, Khadki, Pune, a rehabilitation centre for the aftercare and rehabilitation of personnel of Defence forces. Players will also be personally visiting the PRC to show all the love and support these soldiers have received through the initiative. “At Ketto, we’ve always wanted to do our bit for the welfare of Indian soldiers. We have raised over Rs 50 lakh over the last four months. We were thrilled to do something similar for our partnership with RPS. It’s great to see such influential people take up something so noble. I’m honored to be a part of this initiative” said Kunal Kapoor, co-founder of Ketto.

