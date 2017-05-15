IPL Qualifier, MI vs RPS: All-rounder Ben Stokes’ absence may come to bite Rising Pune Supergiant

Ben Stokes didn’t take long to justify his status as the most expensive player in the IPL. (Source: PTI) Ben Stokes didn’t take long to justify his status as the most expensive player in the IPL. (Source: PTI)

Ben Stokes was the man who grabbed the headlines in the auctions for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The England all-rounder’s stocks had seen a rise after his performances against India in early 2017 and he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for a whopping Rs 14.5 crore. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

It didn’t take long for Stokes to justify his price tag. He took a wicket and hit a valuable 27 off 17 balls to push RPS to victory in their opening match against Mumbai Indians. He has since gone on to score 316 runs and took 12 wickets. He has also been a livewire on the field and has thus been one of the biggest reasons for Pune’s march to the playoffs. But he won’t be part of the Pune camp for the playoffs as he will join the England squad for their preparatory camp in Spain ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

While opener Ajinkya Rahane has said that Pune don’t have much reason to worry, the fact remains that they don’t have a player of Stokes’ calibre in their squad. Dan Christian has been consistent with the ball. He has also played valuable cameos with the bat but his ability to anchor an innings the way Stokes does is doubtful.

The other two foreign players that RPS possess are Usman Khawaja and Lockie Ferguson. Both players don’t possess the same all-round abilities as Ben Stokes. They also lack match-time. Ferguson has played only two matches. While he was thrashed around in his first match against Gujarat Lions, he was pretty much the match winner against RCB, returning figures of 2/7 in four overs. Khawaja, on the other hand, has the reputation of being a reliable hand with the bat. If RPS are looking to field and Indian player, they have choose between Ashok Dinda, Ankit Sharma and Rajat Bhatia.

None of the players possess the all-round abilities of Ben Stokes. Stokes has shown in the season that he can win matches with the bat or ball and his presence in the line up will be sorely missed when RPS play a team as balanced and dominant as Mumbai Indians.

