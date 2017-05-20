IPL Qualifier, MI vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders can hold their heads high after loss to Mumbai Indians, says Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, who played fantastic knocks for Hyderabad this season, was unable to steer the side into final. (Source: BCCI) Yuvraj Singh, who played fantastic knocks for Hyderabad this season, was unable to steer the side into final. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier on Friday and will now face Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL final on Sunday. After the second qualifier match, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Yuvraj Singh said KKR should hold their heads high after despite their loss to in-form Mumbai.

Yuvraj, who played some fantastic knocks for Hyderabad this season, couldn’t get Hyderabad through to the second qualifier as Hyderabad lost to Kolkata in the Eliminator round. He tweeted saying, “One of the top sides in the @ipl @kkr can hold their heads high @mipaltan clinical performance hopefully a cracker of a final coming soon.”

One of the top sides in the @ipl @kkr can hold their heads high @mipaltan clinical performance hopefully a cracker of a final comin soon — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 19 May 2017

For Mumbai Indians, Karn Sharma proved to be very effective, taking four wickets for 16 runs in his four overs and grabbed the Man of the Match award.

While chasing 108, Mumbai lost three early wickets for 34 runs. The game was finished by captain Rohit Sharma (26) and Krunal Pandya (45 not out) who together put on 54 runs to take Mumbai to their fourth IPL final.

Mumbai had no choice but to come strongly to make their spot in the final. In the first playoff, they suffered 20 runs loss to Rising Pune Supergiant.

For the Kolkata Knight Riders, Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Ishank Jaggi (28) put on the highest partnership of 56 runs for the sixth wicket but were unable to pull it off against the lethal Mumbai pace attack at Bangalore`s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mumbai pacers performed exceptionally well with Jasprit Bumrah taking 3 wickets for 17 runs and Mitchell Johnson grabbing two for 28.

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians will go all guns blazing for their third IPL title while the Rising Pune Supergiant would be eyeing their maiden IPL trophy in Hyderabad.

