IPL Preview: Helpless Kings XI to face in-form Kolkata Knight Riders in crucial tie

Kings XI Punjab will face Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial tie in Mohali on May 9. Kolkata Knight Riders already in the driving seat will concentrate on the top two spots. The last time these two sides met, Knight Riders thrashed Punjab by eight wickets.

What’s in the kitty

The Kings XI Punjab lost their previous encounter against Gujarat Lions after setting up a mammoth total of 190. Punjab is currently fifth in points table with three matches to play. Kings XI needs to win all their remaining matches if they need to qualify for the playoffs. While the second position Kolkata Knight Riders will look to win both their matches to cement their place in top two.

Limitations

Kings XI Punjab lost their previous match despite scoring 190. The main worry for them is their failing pace battery including Mohit Sharma and Varun Aaron who conceded 78 runs together in 8 overs. Knight Riders will look to exploit the Punjab pace attack in powerplay. Kolkata Knight Riders will hope that Chris Woakes will regain his form with the ball as he was expensive in the last match giving 39 in his four overs.

Players to watch out for

Hashim Amla scored a brilliant hundred against the Gujarat Lions and will be the biggest threat for the Knight Riders bowlers along with in-form Shaun Marsh in the top order. For the Kight Riders, Sunil Narine is the man to watch out for as he smashed fastest fifty in IPL history and also showed his form with the ball. After Chris Lynn’s comeback in the side, KKR will look to explode during the powerplay overs like the last match.

