IPL playoffs need to have an extra day in case of an abandoned match, says KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was relieved to be on the winning side after Kolkata Knight Riders won the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Kolkata beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets, with four balls to spare in a match that ended at 1.30am due to rain in Bangalore.

Having lost four matches before the playoffs against SRH, Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, KKR returned back to winning ways in the playoffs.

Co-owner of the club, Shah Rukh was also present at the stadium to cheer for his team. He said that play offs need to have more days to accommodate incidents like abandoned and delayed matches. Glad to see his side finally win, he wrote on social media, “Glad on the winning side tonite. But play offs need to have an extra day in case of an abandoned match. Ami KKR onwards with @GautamGambhir”

Skipper Gautam Gambhir was also ecstatic on the victory and said that the KKR scriptwriter was having a refill of cartridge during their losing streak. He wrote on Twitter, “4 loses out of 5 befor last night v @SunRisers,seems @KKRiders scriptwriter was having a cartridge-refill! Hope dis one lasts till May 21st.”

This came as Kolkata’s much needed victory after a losing four matches before the playoff. They escaped the Eliminator to make it to the Qualifier 2 as rain reduced their target to 48 runs in six overs after SRH scored 128/7.

Kolkata will now hope to defeat Mumbai Indians in their next match in order to book their sport for the Indian Premier League 2017 final.

