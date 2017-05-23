IPL playoffs generate over a million tweets for the first time

Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant to take home the IPL 2017 title. (Source: PTI) Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant to take home the IPL 2017 title. (Source: PTI)

The Indian Premier League playoffs had a fantastic finish with Mumbai Indians beating Rising Pune Supergiant in the final to emerge champions for the third time.

Rohit Sharma led side Mumbai clinched a one-run title to become the most successful IPL club as the country left what they were doing to watch the final clash between the two Maharashtra teams.

The match generated a lot of reaction from the players, fans as well as celebrities, who took to social media platforms like Twitter to congratulate the winners.

The excitement and build up to the final was evident from the number of tweets generated. It was the first time that the IPL playoffs generated over a million tweets.

Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, India and South East Asia, Twitter said, “It was a fitting tenth season for the IPL, on the field and on Twitter. From the player Twitter emojis which were a global first for cricket to champions Mumbai Indians using the exclusive Twitter Cam app for the #MICam video series, to the million plus Tweets for the IPL Playoffs, the cricket conversation played out on Twitter throughout the season.”

Mumbai Indians won hearts both on and off the field as Rohit Sharma and the team became the most mentioned team this season, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL final, as expected, was the most talked about moment on Twitter this season.

The top five teams also had a surprise entrant in Royal Challengers Bangalore, who snuck into the list of most mentions despite a woeful IPL season.

MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir became the most used Player Emojis, with Dhoni leading the charts.

