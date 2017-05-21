RPS vs MI: Washington Sundar becomes youngest player to play IPL final

Washington Sundar replaced R Ashwin in RPS squad for the 2017 edition. (Source: BCCI) Washington Sundar replaced R Ashwin in RPS squad for the 2017 edition. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant off-spinner Washington Sundar became the youngest player to play in an Indian Premier League final when he stepped out on the cricket field against Mumbai Indians on Sunday night at the age of 17 years 228 days. Sundar who was drafted in the Pune franchise team in this edition has been pretty impressive in the IPL 2017.

Earlier in the tournament, Sundar became the third-youngest debutant in IPL when he took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He replaced India’s mainstay R Ashwin in the RPS squad.

The off-spinner so far has scalped 8 wickets in 11 matches in which he has donned the Supergiant jersey and has bowled at a good economy of 6.16. The offie has continued to keep it tight inside the powerplay and has made life difficult for the batsmen. Even in the tense final against Mumbai, he returned with brilliant figures of 0/13 from his quota of four overs.

Rising Pune Supergiant made their IPL debut in the last year’s IPL. Steve Smith-led Pune side were placed at the second spot in points table and they met Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier of the tournament.

They registered a place in the final after defeating Mumbai in that game. On the other side Mumbai marched into the final after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore. Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title twice and both their wins came under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy while MS Dhoni etched his name in the record books after becoming the part of an IPL final for the seventh time. This is the first occasion when the former Indian captain is not leading his side in an IPL final.

