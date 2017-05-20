Latest News

IPL Final, RPS vs MI: Rohit Sharma posts relaxed photo alongside wife Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma posed alongside wife Ritika Sajdeh as the team travelled to Hyderabad for the final against Rising Pune Supergiant.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 20, 2017 6:16 pm
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma Instagram, Mumbai indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant, RPS vs MI, IPL Final 2017, IPL 2017, Indian Premier League 2017, sports news, cricket news, indian express Rohit Sharma who has scored 309 runs till now in 16 matches will be hoping to click for the last time in this season. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians will be featuring in their fourth IPL final on Sunday when they take on mighty Rising Pune Supergiant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The Mumbai squad is pumped up after registering a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier on Friday.

The bowlers performed spectacularly well restricting Kolkata to just 107 in 19 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Johnson and Karn Sharma proved their worth and showed some class with the ball.

Celebrating his side’s win over KKR, Rohit Sharma posted a selfie with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and the caption said, ‘Off to the last Hurdle’. The Mumbai captain looks positive ahead of the final and hopes that the players would give their best on the deciding day and help their team to clinch third IPL title in five years.

Rohit previously said that his players have performed brilliantly in all the matches this season and gave their best, be it any department. He also said that the team has followed a specific pattern and have worked according to it with proper implementation of the plans at the right moment.

Mumbai Indians have become IPL champions twice, with their first title coming in 2013 which was followed by the second one in 2015. On both accounts, Mumbai achieved this feat after defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final. The Mumbaikar has scored 309 runs till now in 16 matches will be hoping to click for the last time in this season against Pune on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

India made a smart decision in picking MS Dhoni for Champions Trophy 

IPL Fixtures

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad