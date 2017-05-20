IPL Final, RPS vs MI: Rohit Sharma posts relaxed photo alongside wife Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma who has scored 309 runs till now in 16 matches will be hoping to click for the last time in this season. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma who has scored 309 runs till now in 16 matches will be hoping to click for the last time in this season. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians will be featuring in their fourth IPL final on Sunday when they take on mighty Rising Pune Supergiant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The Mumbai squad is pumped up after registering a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier on Friday.

The bowlers performed spectacularly well restricting Kolkata to just 107 in 19 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Johnson and Karn Sharma proved their worth and showed some class with the ball.

Celebrating his side’s win over KKR, Rohit Sharma posted a selfie with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and the caption said, ‘Off to the last Hurdle’. The Mumbai captain looks positive ahead of the final and hopes that the players would give their best on the deciding day and help their team to clinch third IPL title in five years.

Rohit previously said that his players have performed brilliantly in all the matches this season and gave their best, be it any department. He also said that the team has followed a specific pattern and have worked according to it with proper implementation of the plans at the right moment.

Mumbai Indians have become IPL champions twice, with their first title coming in 2013 which was followed by the second one in 2015. On both accounts, Mumbai achieved this feat after defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final. The Mumbaikar has scored 309 runs till now in 16 matches will be hoping to click for the last time in this season against Pune on Sunday.

