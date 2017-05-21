IPL Final RPS vs MI: Rising Pune Supergiant players ready for their ‘biggest moment’

Pune have defeated Mumbai thrice in this IPL which gives them a upper hand ahead of Sunday’s final. (Source: PTI) Pune have defeated Mumbai thrice in this IPL which gives them a upper hand ahead of Sunday’s final. (Source: PTI)

Rising Pune Supergiant are all geared up for their first final of the Indian Premier League as they take on two-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Pune have already defeated Mumbai thrice this IPL which gives them an upper hand over over Mumbai ahead of Sunday’s final.

Pune posted a one minute video on their Twitter account where the players are expressing their thoughts about how big this occasion is for them and what does it mean to them after making it to their first ever final. The caption of the video says, “Any final you play, it’s a huge honor” – @danchristian54. Find out what our #Supergiants had to say about the #IPLfinal” with a new hashtag for the final, #RangWahiJungNayi.

In the video, few players have made their appearances with Washington Sundar saying, “This is the biggest moment of my life as I’m really looking forward to it.”

Pune’s all-rounder Dan Christian said,”It’s probably one of the biggest moments in my career. But we will take this game just like another game and will try not to get too caught up or being too nervous in the final. Any final you are playing is a big occasion and we are hopeful to clinch this game too”.

