IPL Final, RPS vs MI Preview: Mumbai Indians go for jinx breaking win against Rising Pune Supergiant in title decider

Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad in the finals of IPL 10. (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad in the finals of IPL 10. (Source: BCCI)

In the previous editions of the ‘Maharashtra Derby’, it is the Rising Pune Supergiant who came up trumps against Mumbai Indians. In total they have faced each other on three occasions and it is RPS who have had the upper hand. Can Mumbai break this jinx is the question on everybody’s lips going into the finals of IPL 10 on Sunday?

On paper MI, seem to be stronger and will be aiming to win their record third title. But will be up against a resurgent Rising Pune Supergiant. Hence, for fans, the grand finale of the 10th Indian Premier League will be a mouth-watering contest.

What’s in the kitty

Mumbai have a strong squad which is full of experience and also comprises of youngsters. Together they form a much-desired blend of youth and experience and have the drive to win and take the team towards the title. The youngsters would be bolstered by the presence of experienced heads in the form of Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Lasith Malinga. Noticeably, all have them have won two IPL crowns and that will come in handy for MI.

Rising Pune Supergiants, on the other hand, consist of names who are capable of turning fortunes single-handedly on their day. Skipper Steve Smith, wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni, young Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane are some names on whom RPS would bank upon and hope that they deliver on the day when it matters the most.

Limitations

One big drawback for RPS is that they will be without the services of Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir – both of whom have returned to their national sides as South Africa tour England prior to the ICC Champions Trophy. While this did not play a part in the previous encounter between the two sides, it certainly might come into play in such a high-pressure game.

For Mumbai, what they will need is consistency at the top and hope big names like Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard deliver with the bat. Both have had a relatively quiet IPL and will need to provide their team with some stability in the middle order. While Rohit did have a decent knock against KKR, he did not play till the end. Hence, he will hope to convert his short innings into a bigger one and what better place than in the finals.

Meanwhile, Rising Pune Supergiant’s batsmen have a habit of losing wickets at regular intervals which leads to pressure on the batsmen down the order. That is something they will look to avoid. Dhoni will be looking to fire some runs and Smith needs to chip in by spending more time at the crease and play a captain’s knock on the big occasion.

Players to watch out for

For RPS, the focus will be on their batting line-up — Rahane, Dhoni, Smith and Manoj Tiwary. Their bowling can be equally destructive, with Unadkat and Thakur opening the attack, followed by Zampa’s match turning spells. Dhoni versus Bumrah will be a clash which fans will be eagerly waiting for. Interestingly, if RPS win on Sunday, then it will be MS Dhoni’s third IPL title- something that no player has ever achieved.

For Mumbai, it would Rohit, Pollard and Bumrah who can come up with some decent performances to help their side register a historic third IPL title.

