IPL Final, RPS vs MI: Tale of different leadership styles under Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma

Let’s get the basic numbers out of the way first as we take a look at the two captains who will lead their side on to the field of play at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Sunday. On one hand there is Steve Smith – captain of Rising Pune Supergiant and on the other is Rohit Sharma – skipper of Mumbai Indians. RPS have played 15 matches this season and Smith has been the skipper in 14 of them – only absence being against Delhi Daredevils with an upset stomach. Of those, he’s led the team to ten wins – 9 in the group stages and 1 in the first IPL Qualifier against their opponents on Sunday. In comparison, Rohit has not missed a single game and led the team on each instance with 11 wins in 16 matches. That makes it a winning percentage of 71.42 for Smith and 68.75 for Rohit – in effect little to separate the two skippers.

Shifting to their performance with the willow, Smith has been the better of the two. He’s so far scored 421 runs from 14 matches with a best of 84 and two fifties to show for it this season. Rohit has scored 309 runs in 16 matches with a best score of 67 and three fifties for Mumbai Indians. However, Smith comes on to bat at number three for RPS and gets more time to play as against Rohit who comes at number four.

On to their leadership styles, while Rohit has shown more examples of aggressive approach and attacking intent with his team. Mumbai, thus, are more positive and ruthless and it showed when they clinched the top spot in the IPL standings. It shows plenty about the Mumbai Indians and the leadership role played by Rohit that they came back from a disappointing defeat to RPS in the first qualifier to down Kolkata Knight Riders with a confident show.

For RPS, Smith has the luxury to be subdued in his approach with the rest of the team and to leading the side. That luxury is provided by the presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane. In fact, in the game Smith missed, Rahane stepped up and led the team. Dhoni, who had captained RPS last season, plays the role of leader without any official tag to his name. It showed when the trio conferred for the final over bowling decision in the win over Mumbai Indians itself during the group stages.

RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka applauded Smith for his attitude that has taken the team to the final after a disastrous campaign the last time around. “My brief to Smith was: win the championship. It’s difficult to believe the way he has planned some dismissals, the tact and the firmness with which he has dealt with tricky situations and the win-or-nothing attitude he has been able to infuse in the team, get them to gel as a unit,” he said at an event.

