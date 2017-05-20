IPL Final, RPS vs MI: I’ve enjoyed working with Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni, says Steve Smith

Rising Pune Supergiant will play their first IPL final on Sunday. (Source: Twitter) Rising Pune Supergiant will play their first IPL final on Sunday. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians are all set to take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of the tenth edition of Indian Premier League in Hyderabad. Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith during a press conference spoke about the side and also talked about the experience he got after working with Stephen Fleming and former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

“It’s been great to lead this side and reach an IPL final. I’ve enjoyed working with Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni this year,” said Smith.

This is the first time that Rising Pune Supergiant have made a cut into the final of Indian Premier League after making their debut in the last edition.

The #IPL trophy 🏆 in all its glitz. All set for the pre #IPLfinal press conference pic.twitter.com/ohoU1WBg9U — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 20 May 2017

Steve Smith-led side Pune registered a final berth after they defeated Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier.

Supergiant after batting first scored 162/4 in 20 overs after riding on Ajinkya Rahane’s 56 and Manoj Tiwary’s 58.

Later, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 142/9 in 20 overs despite a fighting effort from Parthiv Patel came into play. The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman scored 52 runs during the course.

Supergiant were led by MS Dhoni in 2016 edition of IPL but the Jharkhand player was sacked from his post earlier this year and the captaincy position was handed over to Australian skipper Steve Smith.

Rising Pune Supergiant have won all their matches against Mumbai Indians in this particular edition of IPL.

Mumbai on the other side marched into the finals after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in second qualifier.

