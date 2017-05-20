IPL Final, RPS vs MI: It has been thorough team work this year, says Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians for the third time in an IPL final. (Source: Twitter) Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians for the third time in an IPL final. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians will face the challenge of Rising Pune Supergiant in the final clash of this edition of Indian Premier League. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma would lead the side in this final talked about the team work that his side has put in during the press conference prior to the final clash that is scheduled to take in Hyderabad on Sunday.

“It has been thorough team work this year and everyone has stood up to the occasion. Mumbai Indians are excited to play in the third final,” said Rohit.

Coach Mahela Jayawardene was also present during the press conference talked about the two teams who have registered a berth in final and hailed their ability.

“We have mutual respect & the top two teams are in the IPL final – We are glad to be in this situation & let the boys enjoy it,” former Sri Lankan captain said.

The #IPL trophy 🏆 in all its glitz. All set for the pre #IPLfinal press conference pic.twitter.com/ohoU1WBg9U — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 20 May 2017

Mumbai Indians have previously won the tournament twice and both the wins came under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, Rising Pune Supergiant will play their first IPL final after making their debut in the last edition.

Rohit Sharma-led side lost to Rising Pune in the first qualifier in this edition but defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier with authority. This would Rohit Sharma’s third final with Mumbai Indians as captain when he takes the centre stage on Sunday.

