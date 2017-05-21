IPL Final RPS vs MI: Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir ready for final from Northampton

Faf du Plessis played just two matches this season for Rising Pune Supergiant where he scored eight runs. (Source: BCCI) Faf du Plessis played just two matches this season for Rising Pune Supergiant where he scored eight runs. (Source: BCCI)

Two important players of the Rising Pune Supergiant who had to leave the IPL campaign in between have sent their best wishes to the team. Few hours before the IPL final, South African batsman Faf du Plessis tweeted, “Good luck @RPSupergiants in tonight’s @IPL 10 final. Myself and Imran will be following all the way here from Northampton.”

Du Plessis played just two matches this season for Pune in which he scored only eight runs. The trump card for Pune in bowling this season was Imran Tahir. In 12 matches he scalped 18 wickets with an economy of 7.85. He played a crucial role in Pune’s road to the final.

Du Plessis and Tahir both left for the England tour where South Africa will play three one-day matches against England from May 24-29. This will be a a nice preparation series for the Proteas, ahead of ICC Champions Trophy, starting from June 1.

MS Dhoni, now with Pune, was also captain of the the Chennai Super Kings team for which Du Plessis played in IPL.

