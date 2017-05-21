IPL final, RPS vs MI: A Western thriller

Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith has emerged victorious in all three match-ups with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians this season. Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith has emerged victorious in all three match-ups with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians this season.

Darkness had carpeted the Mumbai airport on the night before Valentine’s Day this year. By the back of a dimly-lit truck stood Steve Smith with the heavy luggage of his team-mates and loading it in with the help of David Warner, as there was no one in the airport to pick their chunky baggages.

A more non-romantic start to what seemed potentially a masochistic tour for Australia couldn’t have been envisioned. A week or so later, Smith was facing the press not far from a room where howling dogs, pets of the eccentric curator, were hemmed in. A more apt allegory, perhaps, couldn’t have been found.

Soon, a question was fired his way. “What would you do if you lose 3-0 or suffer such heavy defeat here on the spin tracks?” He looked up, his lips creasing into a smile, and said, “I like my job. I hope to have it for a while”. Four dreamy months have ensued. Four months of aura-building. Four months of tough grit and run-fest. Four months where no one can envisage asking such a question again in the near future. The boyish-faced man had earned the elusive respect.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni had lost his captaincy and was almost being trolled by the brother of the owner of his IPL team. Harsh Goenka might have his reasons but without proper articulation, his comments against Dhoni had come across as almost spiteful. India’s greatest limited-overs captain was not only being stripped of his leadership but was mocked, almost. Or so it seemed to his fans. There was no word from Dhoni who as ever enveloped himself in mystique-building silence but his wife came out in support on social media. It was all getting a touch ugly.

Dhoni didn’t have to prove to anyone. Smith had a few questions to answer about his leadership ability. He had just seen a disastrous outing in Sri Lanka, and there were whispers back home about his captaincy. More about authority than tactics. Not that it’s a recent phenomenon after the losses. It’s been with him ever since his elevation to captaincy. Perhaps it’s because how fresh-face he looks or how young he got the role, respect hasn’t come easily.

Not all that flash

There is this story from 2012 during his first year as captain for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash T20 league in Australia. Stuart MacGill, the 40-year old then, wasn’t in the mood to field at fine-leg and move from one end to other after every over. In the way Stuart Clark, former player and boss of Sixers puts it, the interaction was brief and memorable. “Smithy said, ‘Look mate, I am the captain, you do what I say, now f**k off and get down there”. Smith would later say, “I think MacGill was a little surprised at first but then he went to the position I had said.” Slowly, he has started to grow into the role but the initial days with Australia weren’t all that flash. He was deemed defensive captain, afraid to press for victories, easily settling for draws. When you look at how he has led this season in India, that criticism seems surprising but it only illumines the tough path of evolution for him.

He is a cricket tragic by all accounts. Countless tales exist about how cricket-mad he is and it comes through even in IPL training sessions. Not only would he be the first to emerge from the dressing room and bat for an hour but would then start throwing-down for a good half hour or more to the likes of Ajinkya Rahane. He would then briskly sidle over to the fielding nets, have a chat with the coach, talk with the team-mates here and there, and usually walk off with Dhoni.

Blessing in disguise

The loss of captaincy has been good to Dhoni in some ways. He can chip in with a word or two during the match to the captain, but off the field, he could concentrate on fixing up his own game in the training sessions. His trait to keep silent on most times has worked to his advantage here. Not a word came out against the franchise’s decision, nothing slipped out that could suggest any turmoil. And while Dhoni hasn’t had a great run-orgy, he has come up with knocks of substance, none more potent than the one in the last game to take out Mumbai.

The muscles have begun to flex again, the bat has begun to whirl and twirl away, and the fans’ angst has subsided somewhat. And without Dhoni giving them any masala to the captaincy angle, and in fact seen helping out on the field, the fans too started to warm up to Smith.

Smith has clearly won the owners over. Not just the brother, but the chief owner Sanjeev as well. Just the other day, even as he was warm in his praise of Dhoni, he had this to say about Smith. “MS is one of the greatest minds I have interacted with. The one mind ahead of Dhoni’s is Smith’s.” Hmmm…!

The kind of season that he has had has obviously skyrocketed his confidence. Sanjeev revealed his state of mind at the start of the IPL campaign. “You need to win eight or nine games to make playoff and Smith told me that between him, Imran Tahir and Ben Stokes, we would win seven. And players of Dhoni calibre would give you something.” A fair assessment, and with the likes of Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi and Jaydev Unadkat rising to the occasion, Pune have reached the title summit.

The battle with Mumbai Indians has another twist in it involving Smith. Back in Colombo last year, after Australia were whitewashed in Tests, and struggling in ODIs, Smith was forced to leave the tour by the coach Darren Lehmann to rest and recuperate.

Out popped a tweet from former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene. “Surprised to see Smith going back home to prepare for SA tour when this one is not finished. Would any other @CricketAus captain done this?” Jayawardene is Mumbai’s coach now. Who would now have the final laugh?

