IPL Final: Playing together is a dream come true for us, says Krunal Pandya on featuring alongside Hardik Pandya

Brother Hardik and Krunal Pandya are only players to have played for one single franchise team in the IPL. The two play for Mumbai Indians. Hardik began his IPL career in 2015 while Krunal made a cut in the side in 2016.

Mumbai Indians on their social media handle uploaded a video of Krunal and Hardik explaining about what kind of a bond both share and also talked about their dream of playing together on a bigger stage.

“He was very naughty (growing up). He still is, but a bit less. He’s got his fair share of thrashing from mom. I can’t leave him alone, you know how he is,” Krunal said.

Talking about his relation with Hardik, Krunal told that he is the one who is always after Hardik and keeps on pulling his leg every now and then.

“Irrespective of how well or poor he performs, he always runs away from me because I pull his leg a lot. So whether he scores a 50 or he takes a wicket, I will still point out that he edged a four or that he bowled a wide ball. So I make sure that I keep torturing him,” Krunal added.

The left-handed all-rounder also revealed that the two generally don’t practice together as they indulge in arguments.

“We never practice together because we quarrel a lot. Whenever he gets out, he never accepts it. He’d even deny the third umpire saying, ‘No, you don’t know anything’. He himself will become the third or fourth umpire,” Krunal joked.

While Krunal expressed himself, Hardik too expressed about the learning he gets from his brother.

“He makes sure that I improve as a cricketer and as a human being. And it is the same thing with me. I make sure that he improves and grows,” Hardik said.

“We used to sit and we used to dream that one day, we will play together and we will both be on TV. It’s a dream come true for us and for our well-wishers and family too,” Krunal said.

Mumbai Indians will play the final of tenth edition of IPL 2017 on Sunday against Rising Pune Supergiant. Both Hardik and Krunal have made tremendous contributions for their side in this season of the cash-rich league. Mumbai finished as the table toppers but lost to Rising Pune in first qualifier.

They later defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier to make their way in the finals. On the other hand, Rising Pune are making their first IPL final appearance.

