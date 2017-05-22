MI vs RPS IPL Final: Rohit Sharma posts pic with wife after winning IPL title

Rohit Sharma became the most succesfull captain in IPL history after winning Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: Instagram) Rohit Sharma became the most succesfull captain in IPL history after winning Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: Instagram)

It was another night of celebrations for Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. His team beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in a low scoring thriller of a final to clinch their third Indian Premier League title. This is more than any other team has won, surpassing the two won by Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Superkings.

Rohit Sharma posted an image on his Instagram handle with his wife Ritika Sajdeh with the caption “#LuckyCharm.” Ritika has been present for most of Mumbai Indians’ matches this season and has even travelled with the team on numerous occassions.

#LuckyCharm 🍀❤️ A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on May 21, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supeergiant had met thrice this season and the former had lost all three times. Despite Mumbai being the dominant side in the league stages, Pune did force them to play a second qualifier after beating them in the first at the Wankhede stadium. The final seemed to be a similar story when Mumbai Indians were dismissed for a total of 129 runs.

RPS looked like they would be cruising to a maiden IPL title until the 17th over in which MS Dhoni was dismissed. Even then, Pune had the upper hand and needed just 13 to win off the last over with Manoj Tiwary and Steve Smith at the crease. Smith’s compatriot Mitchell Johnson bowled the last over and tightened the screws on RPS. He took the wicket of Tiwary off the second ball and then took the wicket of Smith in the next. RPS fell one run short and Mumbai Indians won IPL 2017.

