IPL Final MI vs RPS: Ajinkya Rahane prepares for ‘big final’

Rising Pune Supergiant are preparing themselves mentally and physically for the IPL final, their first of the cash-rich league. They are up against two-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad. Pune have beaten Mumbai thrice this season.

Before the finale, Pune’s opener Ajinkya Rahane he posted a picture of his dressing room preparations on his official Instagram account.

In the picture, Rahane is seen with his cricket kit — bats, pads, gloves, helmet and his training shoes. With the caption for his picture, “Getting ready for the finals. #rpsg #ipl10”, Rahane has made it clear that the team is all pumped up for the final.

Getting ready for the finals. #rpsg #ipl10 A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on May 21, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

Pune have not lost to Mumbai in this year’s IPL. In the first qualifier, between Mumbai and Pune, Pune managed to score 162 with the help of late blitz by MS Dhoni.

Mumbai never looked on top when they came out to bat, as the 17-year-old Washington Sundar bowled a magical spell taking three wickets and put Mumbai in pressure. Later the damage was done by Shardul Thakur who scalped another three wickets to push Pune into the final.

