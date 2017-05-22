IPL Final: How Mumbai Indians celebrated their third title, watch video

Mumbai Indians and Neeta Ambani celebrate after winning the IPL 10 final match against Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Mumbai Indians and Neeta Ambani celebrate after winning the IPL 10 final match against Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians became the most successful IPL team on Sunday after clinching their third title.

The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Rising Pune Supergiant in a thrilling Maharashtra derby by 1 run. Choosing to bat first, Mumbai managed to make 129/8.

With a target of 130 runs, it looked like the game was in Pune’s favour. At the interval, hopes were high on Pune taking home their first IPL title.

Much was expected from Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary in the middle as Pune needed just 13 runs from the last over. Mitchell Johnson, however, spoiled the party for them, bowling the 20th over and keeping the defense tight on the opposition.

Johnson not only dismissed Tiwary off the second ball but also took the crucial wicket of Smith off the third, who had scored a half-century by then.

The game still seemed in favour of RPS who needed only seven to win from three balls but Johnson’s skills ensured that not more than three came off.

Dan Christian was also run out off the last ball, putting Mumbai Indians in the driving seat.

With the win, Rohit Sharma became the most successful IPL captain, who led his side to the third title in the last ten years.

The win was indeed special for Rohit as well as MI, and their joy is evident from the celebratory video of the team.

