IPL Final, RPS vs MI: MS Dhoni will compete in seventh IPL Final and first without captain’s armband

Former India skipper MS Dhoni will etch another record to his name when he steps on the field to play the final of IPL 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiant against Mumbai Indians. Dhoni will take part in his seventh IPL final but this time not in the yellow of Chennai Super Kings but in the purple of RPS. Moreover, this would be the first occasion when the Jharkhand player won’t be leading the side out in an IPL final. A look back at the previous six instances where Dhoni was a part of IPL Final and how he performed.

IPL 2008

In the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league, Chennai Super Kings took on Rajasthan Royals in the final match in Mumbai. Shane Warne, captain of RR, won the toss and asked CSK to bat first. Super Kings displayed a decent show with the bat while their skipper MS Dhoni chipped in with a 17-ball 29 that included two sixes and a boundary. CSK scored 163/5 in 20 overs. They were later beaten by Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets when Sohail Tanvir stole a single on the last ball of the match. Dhoni’s bowling unit failed to capitalise on the start they got after reducing Rajasthan to 42/3.

IPL 2010

CSK registered a final berth in 2010 edition and this time they faced the challenge of Mumbai Indians. On this occasion, Dhoni made a superb decision of batting first as his team’s batting line up took full advantage of the situation. Suresh Raina’s half century and MS Dhoni’s cameo in the death overs guided the side to a score of 168/5 in 20 overs. The skipper smashed 22 runs off 15 balls during the course. Later ‘Mahi’s’ decision of handing over the new ball to Ashwin proved to be a fruitful one as he removed Shikar Dhawan in the very first over. Dhoni rotated his bowlers pretty well that helped CSK to keep the scoring rate of Mumbai Indians down. Chennai won the match by 22 runs and lifted their first title.

IPL 2011

Final of 2011 edition of Indian Premier League witnessed another appearance of Chennai Super Kings and this time they were up against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first. CSK’s opening pair of Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay was enough to create enormous pressure on RCB bowlers early on. Dhoni came in at number three and once again chipped in with some useful runs. The right-handed batsman scored 22 off 13 deliveries as CSK notched up a total of 205/5 in 20 overs. Opting to bat first unfolded some aggressive batting from CSK batsmen but Dhoni’s ability to use his bowlers effectively made the difference. He handed over the ball to R Ashwin in the very first over and the off-spinner bagged the wicket of Mayank Aggarwal. Ashwin didn’t just stop there but added Gayle in the third over of the innings. Left-handed bowler Shadab Jakati and Ashwin went through RCB batting as the duo bagged a total of 5 wickets in the match. CSK won the final by 58 runs.

IPL 2012

Final number four for MS Dhoni as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings side broke the two title winning streak. Dhoni’s side were the defending championships. Now facing Kolkata Knight Riders in the final game, Dhoni won the toss and he without any hesitation opted to bat first. The CSK batsmen too came up with another brutal display of batting and scored 190/3 in 20 overs. The captain during the inning remained unbeaten at 14 off 9 balls that included two boundaries. Super Kings began the defence in a perfect manner when Ben Hilfenhaus removed Gautam Gambhir at the end of the first over. But the defending champions lost the plot as Manvinder Bisla and Jacques Kallis didn’t let any bowlers take an upper-hand. Albie Morkel, Ashwin and Darren Bravo were smashed all around the park as KKR won the match by 5 wickets to dethrone CSK.

IPL 2013

It’s the evening in Kolkata, Mumbai Indians are in the final and they find themselves against a side which has now formed a habit of playing the IPL Finals. Rohit Sharma opted to bat first on the big day and he wouldn’t really have been disappointed with his decision. Riding on Kieron Pollard’s brisk knock, Mumbai managed to score 148/9 in 20 overs. Dhoni showed a lot of trust on his medium-pace bowlers. Bravo scalped four-for during the course. But the CSK batting failed miserably and it was only their skipper who showed resistance and scored 45-ball 63 runs to end their innings at 125/9 only to lose the final by 23 runs.

IPL 2015

Two years later, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings met again to fight for the title. This time it was MS Dhoni who won the toss. He put MI in to bat and possibly relied upon the dew factor when his troops stepped up on the cricket field to chase a certain total. Mumbai batsman took full advantage of batting first and hammered CSK bowlers to score 202/5 in 20 overs. In reply, CSK not only failed to chase the target but no batsman really took the charge of anchoring the innings. Dhoni scored 18 off 13 balls while his team lost by 41 runs to give Mumbai their second title.

