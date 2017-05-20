IPL 2017: Ajinkya Rahane’s return to form augurs well not only for RPS but team India

It was Ajinkya Rahane’s anchoring knock of 56 runs which helped RPS fight back and post a defendable total of 162/4. (Source: IPL) It was Ajinkya Rahane’s anchoring knock of 56 runs which helped RPS fight back and post a defendable total of 162/4. (Source: IPL)

The last time Ajinkya Rahane took strike against Mumbai Indians he looked in good touch as he cut, drove and pulled with panache. However, prior to that knock – Rahane was not in good touch with a strike rate of hovering around 100 to 120. In T20’s that is not a good number considering you bat at the top of the order.

Another issue with Rahane is his performance in the first six overs. Ever since he returned to action, after recovering from finger surgery, question marks have been raised over his ability to bat at the top of the order.

It was Ajinkya Rahane’s anchoring knock of 56 runs which helped RPS fight back and post a defendable total of 162/4. Rahane along with Manoj Tiwary added 77 runs for the third-wicket partnership as the duo brought the visitors back into the game. In his knock of 43 balls, the right-handed batsman smashed five boundaries and a maximum.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy, this knock gains even more importance. With the Champions Trophy around the corner, it was an important knock for Rahane considering he is the third opener in the Indian side after Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Ajinkya Rahane’s innings against Mumbai Indians proved why he is the best person to get his team out of trouble. His half-century was only his second of this season. His first also came against Mumbai, in their first meeting of the season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Earlier, Rahane was the 11th player to score 3,000 runs in IPL. In the IPL he has played 15 innings so far and scored 338 runs at an average of 24.14 and smashed 30 fours and 9 sixes.

