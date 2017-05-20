IPL Final: A look back at previous nine finals

The final of the tenth edition of Indian Premier league is scheduled to take place on Sunday. (Source: BCCI) The final of the tenth edition of Indian Premier league is scheduled to take place on Sunday. (Source: BCCI)

The stage is all set for the final of the tenth edition of Indian Premier League and it will be Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians who would lock horns with Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad. Pune made a berth in the final of IPL 2017 after beating Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier match while two-time champions Mumbai registered a place after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier match. Ahead of the finals of IPL 10, we take a look at the previous nine finals and its respective results.

IPL 2008- Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals couldn’t have asked for a better finish in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league. Shane Warne was leading this side and the Australian after winning the toss asked CSK to bat first. MS Dhoni’s team did compile a good total in Mumbai when they put on 163/5 in allotted 20 overs. Suresh Raina emerged to be the highest run-getter for his side in that match as he smashed 30-ball 43. Rajasthan Royals didn’t start off well as they lost the first wicket at a score of 19 runs. Rajasthan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but Yusuf Pathan’s 56 anchored them to win in the final. He was though run out by Raina but a half-century from the right-handed batsman was enough to take his team over the line. Rajasthan grabbed the win of the last delivery when a back of the length delivery from Balaji was pulled by Sohail Tanvir for a single. They won the match by 3 wickets.

IPL 2009- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Deccan Chargers

Deccan Chargers might not have had a great run in the inaugural season but they turned the fortunes for themselves and registered a berth in the finals of the second edition and set up a clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Johannesburg. RCB skipper Anil Kumble won the toss and asked Adam Gilchrist’s DC to bat first. Deccan lost skipper Gilchrist without troubling the scorers but an emphatic inning from Herschelle Gibbs guided the side to a decent total. Apart from Gibbs, Andrew Symonds too chipped in with 21-ball 33 during the course. Deccan Chargers scored 143/6 in 20 overs. RCB skipper Kumble returned with figures of 4/16 in 4 overs. In reply, RCB never really looked settled against Deccan bowlers. They kept on losing wickets regularly and were left tottering at 99/6 when Virat Kohli was undone by Symonds for 7. RCB eventually lost the match by 6 runs.

IPL 2010- Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings made their second appearance in an IPL final when they were up against Mumbai Indians in 2010 edition. This was the second instance when CSK were in the finals. The match was scheduled to take place at DY Patil Stadium. Dhoni, after winning the toss elected to bat first and his troops didn’t even disappoint their skipper. Riding high on Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 57, CSK put on 168/5 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians faced a disappointing start to their chase when they lost Shikhar Dhawan when the team score read 1 on the board. No batsman except for Sachin Tendulkar showed any resistance as Tendulkar’s side was restricted to 146/9 in 20 overs. CSK won the match by 22 runs.

IPL 2011- Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

In this edition of the IPL final, CSK made its consecutive appearance in it. CSK in 2011 edition set up a final against RCB at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first in Chennai. Openers Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay put up an opening stand of 159 runs where Hussey scored 63 off 45 while Vijay smashed 52-ball 95 runs. Skipper Dhoni who came in at number three was the third player who got into the double figures mark as he too scored 22 off 13 balls. CSK scored a total of 205 runs in 20 overs after losing 5 wickets. Daniel Vettori’s RCB never looked in contention of chasing this mammoth total down. They kept on losing wickets and were eventually restricted to 147/8 to hand CSK their second and consecutive IPL title.

IPL 2012- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings were in the finals for the third time on the trot in 2012 season of IPL. They were playing on the similar venue where they grabbed the glory a year before but were up against a different opposition Kolkata Knight Riders. Dhoni once again won the toss and opted to bat first against Gautam Gambhir-led KKR. His batsmen too didn’t make their captain regret his decision as Mike Hussey, Murali Vijay and Suresh Raina’s batting guided their side to 190/3 in 20 overs. Raina top-scored the chart with 73 runs in 38 balls. But the script of this clash had a lot to offer. Manvinder Bisla took the responsibility for KKR as smashed 89 runs off 48 balls while Jacques Kallis scored 69 to anchor their side to 5-wicket win in the final.

IPL 2013- Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians



MS Dhoni’s Chennai side made it four finals in a row when they once again booked a spot in the final of Indian Premier League. The match took place in Kolkata and they were up against Mumbai Indians this time. They had previously beaten Mumbai in the final of 2010 edition. But for Mumbai, a lot had changed. From their skipper to their line up, MI have made a number of transformations in their squad. Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat at Eden Gardens. MI lost early wickets and it was only Kieron Pollard who showed some resistance and scored unbeaten 60 for his side. MI reached 148 in 20 overs after losing 9 wickets. Dwayne Bravo scalped 4 wickets during the course. CSK too didn’t start off the chase and were reduced to 3/3 in the second over. Dhoni who later came in at number five tried to hold the innings together after he remained not out on 63 but his efforts went in vain as Chennai were restricted to 125/9 in 20 overs. MI won their maiden IPL title by 23 runs.

IPL 2014- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab



Generally considered as underdogs, Kings XI Punjab in this edition made their way to the finals with authority. They were facing former champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore. Gautam Gambhir asked KXIP to bat first and he might have regretted his decision half Punjab ended their innings. Riding on Wriddhiman Saha’s spectacular century, KXIP notched up 199/4 in 20 overs. But the wicket-keeper batsman’s efforts weren’t enough to hand his team a title win. Manish Pandey’s 94 during KKR’s chase was enough to anchor his side to a win in the final. KKR won the match by 3 wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL 2015- Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

It’s season 8 and CSK are in their sixth IPL final. Moreover, MS Dhoni’s side was up against Mumbai Indians who had a win and loss under their belt against CSK as far as IPL finals are concerned. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and invited Mumbai to bat first. Parthiv Patel was undone for a duck after getting run out but Lendl Simmons and captain Rohit Sharma had different plans. Both of them smashed individual half centuries while Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu chipped in 36 runs each. Mumbai scored 202/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Dwayne Smith scored a half-century for CSK but no other batsman really chipped in with something big. CSK scored 161/8 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians won the match and second IPL title by 41 runs.

IPL 2016- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

In this edition of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore along with skipper Virat Kohli were simply unstoppable. The aggressive batsman scored a total of 973 runs in that edition and smashed 4 hundreds in the process. Kohli’s RCB was up against David Warner-led SRH. Warner won the toss and elected to bat first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.Warner’s 69 and some decent contributions from Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Ben Cutting anchored SRH to 208/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli began the proceedings in a fantastic manner. The duo put up 114 for the first wicket. But they soon lost the plot and started to lose wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, RCB ended their quota of 20 overs with a score of 200 runs only to lose the match by 8 runs. SRH won their maiden title on this occasion.

