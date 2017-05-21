Latest News

IPL Final Live Score MI vs RPS Final: Rising Pune Supergiant take on Mumbai Indians

IPL 2017 Final Live Score, MI vs RPS final live cricket score: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant Live IPL match.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad | Published:May 21, 2017 6:02 pm
ipl final live, ipl final 2017, ipl final 2017 live, ipl final live score, mi vs rps live, rps vs mi live, rps vs mi ipl final live, mi vs rps ipl final live, mumbai indians vs rising pune supergiant live, mumbai vs pune final live, mumbai vs pune ipl live, pune vs mumbai live, ipl live streaming, ipl live score, ipl live match, cricket live streaming, cricket news, cricket, indian express IPL Final 2017 Live Score: Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiant.

A team which is playing its third IPL final and the other is into its first, but both Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant know that this is a big match. Two-time champions Mumbai have a terrific team with star players led by Rohit Sharma. Pune will rely on Steve Smith and the experienced MS Dhoni. The tenth final of Indian Premier League will be historic as well. No team has won the title thrice so Mumbai have a chance on Sunday while Pune can became a first-time champion. Follow IPL Final Live Score and MI vs RPS Final Live Updates here.

IPL Final Live MI vs RPS Score: Live IPL 2017 Final

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

India made a smart decision in picking MS Dhoni for Champions Trophy 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad