IPL Eliminator, SRH vs KKR: Knight Riders seal the deal in wee hours

On a slow pitch that wasn’t suited for batting it was the Kolkata Knight Riders who prevailed in a thrilling encounter in a rain-curtailed match. Courtesy of a clinical bowling performance and some good batting KKR won the match by seven wickets. As a result, KKR will meet MI on 19th May in Qualifier 2.

However, the defending champions weren’t up to the mark and faltered as a result. While the rain did play some spoilsport it was an uphill task for SRH from the start as they did not put up a big total. In a revised target of 48 in 6 overs. KKR had some early hiccups but then Gambhir took control, and his 32 off 19 helped KKR sail into Qualifier 2.

Earlier, KKR won the toss and put the defending champions into bat. SRH began slowly with the bat but never accelerated. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Warner and Williamson steadied the ship with a 50run stand. Just when they were beginning to look threatening, disaster struck. Bot the set batsmen were dismissed within 3 deliveries From thereon SRH never got going as the KKR bowlers kept them in check.Vijay Shankar played a late cameo which helped SRH post 128 which was their second lowest powerplay score.

For KKR, the bowlers were economical and the fielding too was top notch. Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/20.

