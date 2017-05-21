IPL 2018 title sponsorship tender to be floated on May 31 by BCCI

All three processes shall be for the next five-year cycle.. (Source: File) All three processes shall be for the next five-year cycle.. (Source: File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will begin the tender process for allocating title sponsors of the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League on May 31, 2017.

BCCI’s contract with VIVO, who are the current title sponsors, ends with the the current edition of the tournament. The Indian Premier League governing council met in New Delhi on Monday to finalise the timelines of various tender processes.

Members of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji were also present in the meeting, besides office bearers.

According to PTI, the Governing Council decided that the “IPL title sponsorship Invitation to Tender will start on May 31, 2017; The Request for Proposal (RFP) for IPL Event Services contract will be floated on June 12; The IPL Media Rights Invitation to Tender on the next rights period will commence on July 17.”

All three processes shall be for the next five-year cycle.

PTI quotes IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla as saying, “I’m pleased that both the governing council and CoA members have finalised the timelines for the next rights period. If the success of 2017 season is an indication, I believe we will be able to get the best value and service for the world’s premier Twenty20 extravaganza.

“The early announcement will also help the prospective bidders/service providers to prepare well.”

“I’m confident about the process and would like to assure all prospective participants the highest level of transparency and accountability,” Vinod Rai, CoA chairman said accoding to PTI.

