IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh’s whirlwind fifty takes SRH to position of strength

Yuvraj Singh smashed his fastest IPL fifty and helped SRH replicate the result of last year's IPL final.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 5, 2017 11:51 pm
Yuvraj Singh smashed the fastest fifty of his IPL career. (Source: PTI)

Yuvraj Singh showed that he is still one of the world’s most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of IPL 2017, Yuvraj smashed 62 off just 27 balls. His innings propelled SRH’s total to an imperious 207.

Yuvraj came in after SRH lost Shikhar Dhawan. SRH were on shaky grounds at the time having scored just 93 in over 10 overs. He started with a modest rate but the carnage really started when he smashed a hapless Aniket Choudhary for 17 runs in an over. He was dropped in the last ball of the over and that turned out to be costly for RCB. Yuvraj then got to his 50 in 23 balls, his fastest fifty in the IPL. His previous fastest came off 24 balls.

He was dismissed in the 18th over by Tymal Mills but by that time, the damage was done and SRH were had crossed the 190-run-mark. RCB were beset by injuries before the start of the match but looked like they had a genuine chance in the match for the first 10 overs of the SRH innings. But Yuvraj Singh just came and single-handedly took SRH to a position of strength and help them do a repeat of the result of last year’s IPL final.

