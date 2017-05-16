IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh’s touching message for his mother, Kieron Pollard’s birthday, the best posts from this week

Yuvraj Singh posted a message for his mother on Mother’s Day. (Source: Facebook) Yuvraj Singh posted a message for his mother on Mother’s Day. (Source: Facebook)

The IPL league stages came to a close last week with Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders confirming their entries into the the playoffs. The race to the top four spots turned out to be pretty close towards the end with Kings XI Punjab’s wins over MI and KKR making the going difficult for the the top three teams with Mumbai confirming their qualification well in advance. But the players have made sure that they have their fair share of fun.

Here is a video of Shikhar Dhawan’s son trying his archery:



Another one is of Kieron Pollard getting some cakey facial treatment on the occassion of his birthday from his Mumbai Indians teammates.

Yuvraj Singh posted an image with his mother on Mother’s Day.

Shane Watson described the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as the best he has ever seen. The proved him right when they were out in numbers cheering for the team’s last match of the season. This despite they finishing last after a horrendous season.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma uploaded a video of the Mumbai Indians travelling back to Mumbai for their playoff clash against Rising Pune Supergiant.

Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune have finished in the top two positions which means they will play the first qualifier. The winner gets a direct entry into the final while the loser goes into the second qualifer that will be played against either Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

