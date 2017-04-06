IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh fires SRH to victory over RCB, twitterati reacts

Yuvraj Singh smashed 62 off 27 balls. (Source: PTI) Yuvraj Singh smashed 62 off 27 balls. (Source: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore were already in dire straits before this match began with the withdrawal of key players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and Yuvraj Singh completely pushed them over. SRH were on shaky grounds at the time having scored just 93 in over 10 overs. He started with a modest rate but the carnage really started when he smashed a hapless Aniket Choudhary for 17 runs in an over. He was dropped in the last ball of the over and that turned out to be costly for RCB. Yuvraj then got to his 50 in 23 balls, his fastest fifty in the IPL. His previous fastest came off 24 balls.

He was dismissed in the 18th over by Tymal Mills but by that time, the damage was done and SRH were had crossed the 190-run-mark. RCB were beset by injuries before the start of the match but looked like they had a genuine chance in the match for the first 10 overs of the SRH innings. They ended their innings with an imperious total of 207.

RCB started on a modest rate. This would have been their highest successful run chase had they managed to chase down SRH’s total and the presence of Chris Gayle made any total look achievable. But that didn’t last long as he was dismissed by Deepak Hooda. RCB scored at a steady rate but never got close to looking like they would reach the monumental target. They also lost wickets on a regular basis with SRH’s Afghan bowler Rashid Khan taking two wickets on his debut. In the end, Sunrisers managed to replicate the result of last year’s final and won the match by 35 runs.

Yuvraj ‘dhamakedaar’ Singh was the difference between 180 and 207. Yuvi & Cutting covered Hooda’s 12 ball 16. #SRHvRCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 5 April 2017

B’lore started running out of steam after Jadhav’s run out. Batting sorely needs Kohli & ABD! But how good have Hyd’bad been? Champion stuff — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 5 April 2017

Make no mistake, this is vintage @YUVSTRONG12. He’s sent a message to the other teams. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 5 April 2017

RCB next take on Delhi Daredevils on April 9 while SRH will play Gujarat Lions on the same day.

