IPL 2017: Won’t compromise on swing at the cost of extra pace, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are placed third in the points table, are right up there with the top two teams – Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders – and bowlers are behind the success this season so far. Bhuvneshwar Kumar in particular has been brilliant right at start and in the death overs. With 16 wickets so far, Bhuvi is high on confidence and is happy to contribute to team’s cause. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“How you practice in nets matters a lot. If you bowl good yorkers in nets and come up with good variation, it helps your on-field performance,” Bhuvneshwar said.

The seamer, who is known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, has improved his speed too but still considers himself to be a swing bowler and is not willing to compromise the same to add extra yards to his bowling.

“In the series against South Africa my pace had increased but swing was compromised. But this was a turning point for me as I realised that no matter how fast you are, you cannot afford to lose the swing. I worked on this aspect and now I am happy that I have both the speed and swing in my bowling,” Bhuvneshwar said.

Not focussing too much on results, Bhuvi wants to be consistent in every game, series his plays.

“I think in T20 things are related to pressure and if you handle it well you are on top of your game. I think about process and not too much about results. Actually, I never think that I have to be at top every time. Obviously, I have to do well in every game and series, that’s what I try to do. I try to improve and work on the swing and variation in my bowling. Depending on the format, if I am playing a Test match then reverse swing is something I always want to work on. When I made my debut I was not a reverse swing bowler or my pace was not what it is now,” he added.

Something which has improved a lot for Bhuvi is his death bowling. The seamer want to keep the basics right and feels death bowling is the most difficult part in the shortest format of the game.

“It is always challenging. I feel if you have to bowl yorkers, your every basic has to be correct. I feel death bowling is the toughest part in short format of the game,” he said.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 8:38 pm

