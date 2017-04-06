IPL 2017: Who said what on Twitter after Steve Smith’s unbeaten 84 in RPS win

Steve Smith smashed seven fours and three sixes in his knock of 84 runs. (Source: BCCI) Steve Smith smashed seven fours and three sixes in his knock of 84 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant begin their IPL 2017 with a seven wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Maharashtra derby on Thursday in Pune.

Fifties by skipper Steve Smith (87*) and Ajinkya Rahane (60) helped Pune earn three early points. Smith forged a 58 run partnership with opener Rahane and then shared a 50 run partnership with Ben Stokes.

Stokes, in his IPL debut, scored 21 from 14 balls which featured three fours. Smith was dropped by Nitish Rana while batting at 36, who earlier had taken a stunner to dismiss Mayank Aggarwal.

Former captain MS Dhoni, received a loud roar by the crowd when he came in to bat after Stokes dismissal. Dhoni, was dropped by Tim Southee as deep, remained unbeaten for 11.

After winning the toss, hosts put Mumbai to bat. As they managed to hold their grip on the match until Hardik Pandya smashed 35 runs in the last over. Pandya’s blistering knock of 35 steered the visitors to 184 in 20 overs.

Steve ‘Unstoppable’ Smith. Rinse. Repeat. Rinse. Repeat. I dare him to bat with his eyes closed in the next game 🙈😊 #RPS #RPSvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 6 April 2017

I know @mipaltan have many brains sitting in dugout but dropping @harbhajan_singh ? And that too in Pune? Shocking #RPSvMI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) 6 April 2017

Can someone send me @stevesmith49 bat please? A sweet spot all over the bat!! #RPSvMI — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) 6 April 2017

Mumbai has now lost its opening match for the fifth time.

