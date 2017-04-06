Latest News

IPL 2017: Who said what on Twitter after Steve Smith’s unbeaten 84 in RPS win

Stev Smith's unbeaten knock of 84 runs guided Rising Pune Supergiant to seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 10 opener.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 6, 2017 11:48 pm
Steve Smith smashed seven fours and three sixes in his knock of 84 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant begin their IPL 2017 with a seven wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Maharashtra derby on Thursday in Pune.

Fifties by skipper Steve Smith (87*) and Ajinkya Rahane (60) helped Pune earn three early points. Smith forged a 58 run partnership with opener Rahane and then shared a 50 run partnership with Ben Stokes.

Stokes, in his IPL debut, scored 21 from 14 balls which featured three fours. Smith was dropped by Nitish Rana while batting at 36, who earlier had taken a stunner to dismiss Mayank Aggarwal.

Former captain MS Dhoni, received a loud roar by the crowd when he came in to bat after Stokes dismissal. Dhoni, was dropped by Tim Southee as deep, remained unbeaten for 11.

After winning the toss, hosts put Mumbai to bat. As they managed to hold their grip on the match until Hardik Pandya smashed 35 runs in the last over. Pandya’s blistering knock of 35 steered the visitors to 184 in 20 overs.

Mumbai has now lost its opening match for the fifth time.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad