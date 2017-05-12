IPL 2017: When you play eight teams there will definitely be one extreme to another, says Lakshmipathy Balaji

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the Indian premier League title twice. (Source: BCCI) Kolkata Knight Riders have won the Indian premier League title twice. (Source: BCCI)

The IPL 2017 is about to enter the play-offs stage and undecided spots have set-up a very exciting end to the league stages. And two-times IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a must-win situation when they hosts table-toppers Mumbai Indians. A win on Sunday night at the Eden Gardens will help them secure a place in knockout stage. Kolkata are unbeaten at home while chasing since 2012 and will be hoping to repeat their feat against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

“I look at it the other way around. We may get to number one. That’s also possible. You normally live your life with circumstances and opportunities. I think the opportunity decides who you are and where you come from and what you’re doing. Everything is decided by the circumstances and the situations. There’s another opportunity to decide where we are heading towards in this tournament,” said KKR bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji.

Balaji hopes that his side will turn their fortunes against Mumbai and end their poorest record, having lost last four matches in a row.

“When you play eight teams there will definitely be one extreme to another. In the past there’s always a new beginning with opportunity. There will be another opportunity which may change the future. That opportunity is up to us decide.” Balaji added.

Having become the first team to make it into the play-offs , result of the match won’t affect the visitors but the Gautam Gambhir-led side will need to extract a win to take their tally to 18.

“We have been in a good space within ourselves, enjoying each other’s company, the friendship, the cultural exchanges, all these things are important in a tournament where you are out of house and family for six weeks. It’s important to have a binding team,” he said.

For Kolkata, their top order batsmen have been in sublime form and Sunil Narine, who has been promoted up the order has managed to provide them a solid start in the recent games.

“We have found our ways to manage our ways to position right now. We had a little bit of hiccups with individual injuries but I think the team has showed character. We have defended low totals as well as chased down big totals. The team has done well in majority of games. I’m sure in rest of the games there will not be big changes in our brand of cricket. We will stick to what we can control and what comes to us naturally,” former KKR bowler added.

In their previous match, the Knight Riders failed to chase a modest 168 to go down to Kings XI Punjab. “This batting unit is one of the most experienced. As far as I know five guys getting more than 220 runs is good enough number to have a batting order with. It’s only 120 balls to define. Whatever amount of positivity you do it on field is very important. Every match is a new beginning,” he concluded.

