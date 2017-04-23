IPL 2017: What matters is keeping your calmness, says MS Dhoni

Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. (Source: BCCI) Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. (Source: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who played an unbeaten knock of 61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, came to the rescue of Rising Pune Supergiants on Saturday. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

With a target set for 177, Dhoni pulled off a last ball thriller to make a 34-ball 61. After being adjudged the Man of the Match, he said, “There is no run-rate that is high. It boils down to how well the opposition bowlers execute. So seven, eight, nine, ten, doesn’t matter. What matters is keeping your calmness.”

Dhoni, who smashed five fours and three sixes, added that no required run rate is too high in a chase provided one keeps calm and handles the nerves well. He said, “It’s about who handles the nerves well. Overall, I feel that in the last four overs, you can get close to 60 runs provided the opposition plays badly and you play well.”

He also said that it was important for RPS to take Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan, Hyderabad’s top bowler, out of the game.”It was a difficult one. But it was important that since we had strikers in the back of the innings, it was important we took Rashid (Khan) out of the game.”

“You can’t always win games like this. I think we did very well.”

Dhoni’s stellar performance earned him praise by Pune captain Steve Smith. Smith said, “Got pretty close towards the end, but MS did what’s he’s done for such a long period of time. Under pressure, he comes good again,”

Dhoni has scores of 12*, 5, 11, 5 and 28 in the first five games of IPL 2017.

