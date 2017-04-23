IPL 2017: We need to stay consistent, says Mitchell McClenaghan

Mitchell McClenaghan was the man of the match against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: BCCI) Mitchell McClenaghan was the man of the match against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians on Saturday night managed to pull out a great win against Delhi Daredevils by 14 runs. After scoring 142 in 20 overs, they reduced Delhi to 24/6 during the chase. Man of the match Mitchell McClenaghan hailed the win and also suggested to be consistent whenever the team is on the field.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

“It’s a long way to go (to reach play-offs). We have got a very liberal management and a very liberal team. So, fresh start every time, planning process is injected at the same time. Same routine. It’s important that we do not get too high or two low, just stay consistent because there is ups and downs in T20 cricket,”McClenaghan said.

Talking about the plan while defending a total that was easily achievable on the track like that of Mumbai’s, the left-handed fast bowler said that the only way to dominate the game was to pick early and quick wickets.

“Obviously, you have to take wickets upfront. The message was very clear, just do our things. When you think of a sub-par score on a pretty good wicket, the team insists you to go out and be too aggressive with the ball and make things happen from the outset. “We worked very hard with Bondy (Shane Bond, bowling coach), our analyst, (coach) Mahela (Jayawardene) to what plans in place and we stuck to our plans. We bowled with control, but still with a nice presence”, he said.

“We have bowled in some absolutely cracking games. It’s been so many games where it may not look like we are going to win, but we showed a lot of maturity, all the young guys showed maturity in other games and the big players like Kieron Pollard standing up in few games. “It is a nice sense of confidence, but not arrogance, which is very nice because in a group like this, because you know you can back the skills of the boy next to you and you are going to know that he is going to give his 100 per cent”, he added.

The dew was another fact which could have made the difference. The Kiwi added the absence of dew was also instrumental in their win.

“Thankfully, there was not any dew as it has been in probably the first games over here. So, slower balls came into reckoning a little bit more. As we saw from the crowd’s reaction, it can be incredibly tough to restrict guys in chasing. So, thankfully it will stay like this a little longer and provide an even contest,” he said.

