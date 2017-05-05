IPL 2017, SRH vs RPS: We have been playing consistently playing good cricket this season, says Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has been batting at number three position for SRH in this IPL. (Source: PTI) Kane Williamson has been batting at number three position for SRH in this IPL. (Source: PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson while talking to media ahead of SRH encounter against Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad has said that playing in a tournament like Indian Premier League before the start of ICC Champions Trophy is good. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“I think it’s just nice to play little bit of cricket in this tournament going into a major tournament like Champions Trophy. I suppose it is nice to play some cricket from my perspective personally,Williamson said. “The rest of the New Zealand squad is getting together back home for preparations for the Champions Trophy,” he added.

Talking about the Saturday’s game, the Kiwi captain said that it is important for them to focus on playing some good cricket to continue with the momentum.

“Every game is a real challenge. So, it is important to stay very grounded. We have been playing some good cricket, but so is Pune. It will really be a tough game. Every game is hard, so we need to try and play our best cricket,” he said. “Every match is important. You want to continue the momentum. We obviously had a close game against Delhi that we lost, but we still played some good cricket. So, we want to continue playing good cricket. Hopefully get (wins) in one or two matches, which can put us in the knockouts,” the Kiwi captain added.

Sunrisers faced a defeat in their last game against Delhi Daredevils despite posting 185 on the board. But the right-handed batsman still looked optimistic about the upcoming games.

“I suppose in the last game for the opposition to chase down 185 runs meant that they had to play really well. There are a couple of areas we want to improve on. But there was lot of positives that we can take from that game and hopefully put into our next match,” he said. “In fact, no one’s gone unbeaten so far and it’s a very real thing particularly in Twenty20 cricket and it’s important we take that in our stride and look to move on.”

Hailing his team’s performance, Williamson appreciated the kind of game play SRH has shown in this season and talked about last edition’s win.

“The team has been playing really well. Probably better than last year at this point. Obviously, last year, to win it was a great feeling. But we had to do it in a hard way. We had to play two semifinals and showed that fight that we needed to get through those different hurdles,” he added. “I am always trying to improve my bowling. It’s really important to any team as you can provide options for the captain.”

Williamson has been batting at number three for Hyderabad and he seems pretty comfortable batting at that position and emphasised on the team’s requirement from him.

“Myself at number three that’s ok. Whatever the team wants and whatever the best balance for the team is. David (Warner) is a very good captain. It’s a team game and so I am more than happy to bat wherever. Nice to get some opportunity,” he said. “I suppose this year consistently we have been playing some good cricket. We still had couple of losses and a rained out match. We will be focusing on the quality of cricket that we have been playing and that’s going pretty well.”

