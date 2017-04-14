IPL 2017: We didn’t know how Sunil Narine would bat, says Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma returned with figures of 16/0 in 4 overs. (Source: BCCI) Ishant Sharma returned with figures of 16/0 in 4 overs. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders certainly surprised everyone including the opponents when they asked Sunil Narine to open the innings with Gautam Gambhir at Eden Gardens.

The decision though proved pretty fruitful for the hosts as the West Indies player scored runs with authority against the Punjab bowling line up. Kings XI fast bowler Ishant Sharma during the post match conference revealed about the team’s first reaction after they saw Narine with the bat in the opening slot.

“We were quite surprised. We did not know how he would bat. We were thinking about Robin Uthappa. When you see Narine, you did not know what’s going to happen”, he said.

Moreover, the Indian fast bowler added that skipper Glenn Maxwell had already told the team about Narine’s strength with the bat.

“We could make out seeing him in the dug-out. Maxi (Maxwell) told us that his go-to shot was the slog over the midwicket. So if we keep hitting the back of length on to his body. It’s very difficult as he’s a bowler not a batsman,” the Delhi bowler said.

Talking about the dew Ishant told that while Kings XI Punjab were batting, there was no dew but it became an important factor during Kolkata’s chase. Moreover, he added that giving away runs in the first 6 overs also turned out to be a major cause of defeat for Punjab.

“With dew the ball was coming nicely on to bat. But if you give away 76 runs in six overs, I don’t think you can win even if you scored 200,” he said. “Dew was affecting too much. The spinners could not grip the ball and it was skidding nicely on to the bat. I think it was very difficult, in this format you need to have variations, he added.

“Mohit was trying to bowl bouncers and it was coming nicely and not stopping from the wicket. The dew played a big role,” said Sharma.

Talking about the difference and how the Eden wicket has changed in three years, the former KKR bowler said that it used to be a slow wicket but now there is a bit of carry in it.

“When I played, first three years it was pretty slow. Now there’s a bit of carry from the wicket. It’s good for fast bowlers. You hardly get these kind of wickets in India.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd