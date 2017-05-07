IPL 2017: We just want to take each game as it comes, says Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman

SRH are pressently placed at number four spot in the points table. (Source: PTI) SRH are pressently placed at number four spot in the points table. (Source: PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman while interacting with media in Hyderabad said that the side isn’t really looking upon the points table and are keen on focusing on one game at a time. Hyderabad lost their last game against Rising Pune Supergiant by 12 runs as Jaydev Unadkat scalped a hat-trick in the last over of the innings and will now take on Mumbai Indians in their next match.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“We are not thinking too much about the points table. We just want to take each game as it comes,” Laxman said. “We know that our next game against Mumbai Indians is an important game. Once we execute our plans, I am sure we will get the desired results.”

Hailing Sunrisers’ batting line up, Laxman said that the batsmen have played their part nicely and also suggested that the wicket was a tough one in the match against Pune.

“The batsmen have done well this season and it was a tough wicket to bat on yesterday,” Laxman said during an interaction with media persons in Hyderabad.

The former Indian batsman added that the team is pretty confident about the batting ability.

“It (batsmen getting out) happens when you are looking to chase down a total and when the asking rate is above 10 or 12 and you have to play shots at that moment. While doing that, you can get out. But, we are very confident with our batting group,” Laxman said.

Talking about Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan, Laxman told the reporters that the two bowlers consist the skills that are required to play in this cash-rich league.

“It’s not which country they come from. It’s the skill set which we are looking for,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd