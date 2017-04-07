IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag takes a sarcastic dig at Gautam Gambhir over Ishant Sharma’s base price

Virender Sehwag mocks Gautam Gambhir. (Source: BCCI) Virender Sehwag mocks Gautam Gambhir. (Source: BCCI)

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag might have been one of the most brutal opening pairs for the Indian side but the former Indian batsman Sehwag never leaves a chance mock anyone. On one such occasion, the right-handed batsman took a dig at his former teammate Gambhir.

Sehwag during a media interaction announced that Ishant Sharma who earlier went unsold in the IPL 2017 auctions would now be a part of Kings XI Punjab franchise. On this one of the journalists present on the spot reminded Sehwag of Kolkata Knight Riders skipper’s words about Ishant.

Gautam had earlier said, “Nobody will pay Rs 2 crore for 4 overs. I am surprised to see Ishant’s base price.” On this Sehwag in his all time hilarious and sarcastic manner replied, “Tell me one thing, who pays your Rs 12 crore for playing 60 balls then?”

While Ishant who last played for Rising Pune Supergiants had a base price of INR 2 Cr went unsold in the 2017 IPL auctions, the Pune franchise picked up England all-rounder Ben Stokes for a whooping sum of INR 14.5 Cr while RCB bought left-arm English fast bowler Tymal Mills for INR 12 Cr.

Kings XI Punjab will now begin their IPL 10 campaign against Rising Pune Supergiants in Indore from April 8. Pune have already registered a win in their first clash against Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets under new skipper Steve Smith.

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League is getting interesting and exciting everyday. From Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya’s aesthetic batting displays to Dhoni trolling Kevin Pietersen, the IPL 2017 is unfolding some memories for its fans and spectators.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd