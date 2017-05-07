IPL 2017: Virat Kohli should look himself in the mirror, says Sunil Gavaskar

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli got dismissed for 6 on Friday against KXIP. (Source: PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli got dismissed for 6 on Friday against KXIP. (Source: PTI)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar called Virat Kohili’s performance ‘glamour shots’ after another lacklustre show by Royal Challengers Bangalore. He said that the Indian captain should look himself in the mirror.

Kohli failed to inspire the Bangalore team, who are now on a five-match losing streak, as they lost the last match to Kings XI Punjab by 19 runs on Friday. The 28-year old was dismissed for a paltry 6 as RCB folded for 119.

In the post-match talk on Sony, Gavaskar was irritated with the way Kohli was playing his shots. “First thing he should be doing is look himself in the mirror. The shot he played (against KXIP) wasn’t exactly a great shot. The shot he played at Eden Gardens (against KKR) wasn’t a great shot,” he said.

The former captain further said that Kohli should work on himself as he was not in form. “He (Kohli) has got to say to himself that he is the captain. He has got to stay there. He is not in form so stay there and he should work himself with proper cricketing shots then widen the scope of the shots,” Gavaskar said.

Chris Gayle was out for a duck while AB de Villiers could only manage 10 runs. Gavaskar said, “Apart from Gayle, who was deceived by late movement, Virat went for that big six shot, AB de Villiers went for that big six shot, Mandeep Singh, having settled down, went for the big shot. So, there you are.”

Gavaskar accused Kohli of going for glamour shots instead of playing proper cricketing shots. “Your main batsmen went for the glamour shots instead of looking to play proper cricketing shots. Get the boundary. Between a four and a six the difference is two runs. Because you hit the ball in the air (for six), the risk percentage goes up to a 100,” he said.

