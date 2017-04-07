IPL 2017: Virat Kohli shares ‘lovely’ moments with RCB teammates; watch video

Royal Challengers Bangalore play their next game at home against Delhi Daredevils. Royal Challengers Bangalore play their next game at home against Delhi Daredevils.

While the on-field excitement is grabbing its peak in this edition of the Indian Premier League, the cricketers are having some fun time off the field too. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli earlier in the day shared a video on his Instagram account that said, “Shoot time. Driving the boys around 😎🙈😂. Ahh love these moments 👍👍”.

Kohli along with his RCB teammates, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, stand-in captain Shane Watson and Sreenath Aravind is seen driving a jeep on some sets of a shoot in the video.

Earlier, in the opening clash against defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bangalore faced a defeat by 35 runs when some brutal batting from Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques dismantled the RCB bowling line up to anchor them to a total of over 200 runs in 20 overs at home.

Chasing a formidable total of 208 runs, Bangalore lost the plot in between when a crucial wicket of Kedar Jadhav was bagged by Sunrisers in a run-out. Stand-in skipper Shane Watson later admitted of Jadhav’s scalp being the turning point in the game.

“The run out of Kedar (Jadhav) was a turning point. Really, he was batting beautifully. It was an amazing piece of work by Ben Cutting (referring to the direct hit from the deep). Then it really changed the game. “There is no doubt 207 were too many… (We were) too sloppy in the field, execution with the ball was little bit off as well. More `than anything else, lost wickets at the wrong time,” he said.

Bangalore will now play their next match on April 8 against Delhi Daredevils.

