IPL 2017: Virat Kohli scores 39-ball fifty on return for RCB

Virat Kohli smashed three fours and two sixes to bring up his 27th IPL half-century. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli smashed three fours and two sixes to bring up his 27th IPL half-century. (Source: BCCI)

After missing out first three matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, skipper Virat Kohli scores half-century in his first match for the franchise in the tenth edition of Indian Premier League. Kohli hit a six off Jasprit Bumrah over long-off boundary to bring up his 27th IP fifty. On his en-route to his first fifty of the season, he hit three fours and two sixes.

Asked to bat first by Mumbai Indians, hosts managed to score 41 runs in the first power play, where the right-handed batsman scored 26 off 18 balls while his partner on the other hand Gayle hit two boundaries to score 13 runs from 18 balls.

Gayle, is just three runs short of becoming the only cricketer to score 10000 in the IPL, lost his wicket to Hardik Pandya as Parthiv Patel took a sitter behind the stumps.

Kohli was later accompanied by former South African captain AB de Villiers (17), as the duo added 41 runs for the first wicket partnership. He played it fine to get a boundary off Bumrah in the 14th over to bring up 100 for the hosts. However he found himself unlucky as he lost his wicket to Mitchell McClenaghan as Jos Buttler at deep square-leg completed the catch on second attempt to dismiss Kohli, who was batting at 62.

The 28-year old cricketer was the highest run scorer in the ninth edition of the cash-rich league as he hit four hundreds and seven half-centuries to finish the season with 973 runs.

