IPL 2017: Virat Kohli finds a new fan in Jonty Rhodes’ daughter India Rhodes

Jonty Rhodes’ India Rhodes with Virat Kohli’s poster. (Source: Twitter) Jonty Rhodes’ India Rhodes with Virat Kohli’s poster. (Source: Twitter)

Indian captain Virat Kohli and former South African player Jonty Rhodes indulged in an interaction that popped up after the Kohli found a new fan in Jonty’s daughter India Rhodes.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The South African earlier uploaded a picture of daughter India with a poster of Virat Kohli on his twitter account that said, It would seem that @imVkohli has another fan- not that we blame India Rhodes @pumacricket @mipaltan.”

It would seem that @imVkohli has another fan- not that we blame India Rhodes @pumacricket @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/V7j3em2zSP — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) 17 May 2017

On this Kohli too took to his social media and tweeted, “@JontyRhodes8 #IndiaRhodes Cuteness overload! Wonder what she’s carrying in that little bag? 🤔 @pumacricket”.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore have been eliminated from this year’s Indian Premier League after being placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost 10 out of their 14 matches while just won three of them and had an abandoned game as well against SRH due to rain.

Jonty Rhodes who is the fielding coach of the Mumbai Indians side in the IPL has seen his team through to the playoffs after being placed at number one spot in the points table. Though, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost the first qualifier, they still have a chance to make a cut into the finals if they beat the winner of the eliminator in the second qualifier that will take place on Friday.

