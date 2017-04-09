IPL 2017: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers to return for RCB’s next game? Shane Watson has an answer; watch video

RCB defeated Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs. RCB defeated Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in skipper Shane Watson certainly gave RCB fans and spectators a moment of joy when he told that the ” RCB star players” would be back in action in the next game.

During a post-match conversation with commentator and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, Watson gave a sarcastic reply about Kohli and De Villiers’ fitness when he told that the two maestros would be available for the upcoming game.

“What’s the news on the fitness of your star players ?”, asked Manjrekar.

“They are back in the next game”, said the former Australian all-rounder. Soon Manjrekar asked if that was a relaible source and an expected answer came from Watson.

A no from the Australian’s side.

Virat Kohli has been out of action due to shoulder injury that he sustained during India’s third Test match against Australia. The Indian skipper was ruled out for two weeks. While South African AB de Villiers sustained a back injury and stepped out from the initial stages of the cash-rich league. The Proteas player was set to lead RCB franchise in Kohli’s absence but the right-handed batsman injured himself too during a domestic tournament prior to the start of IPL 2017.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore now have a win and a loss under their belt from two games and will now take on Kings XI Punjab on Monday in Indore. RCB stood on the losing podium in the 2016 season of Indian Premier League where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

