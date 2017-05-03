Latest News

IPL 2017: Unbelievable improvement in physique of Indian fast bowlers, says Mitchell Johnson

Mumbai Indians' Mitchell Johnson said that it was unbelievable how the physique of Indian fast bowlers have improved in the last 2-4 years.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: May 3, 2017 8:00 pm
Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Johnson retires, Mitchell Johnson retirement, Johnson Australia retires, Johnson Australia retirement, Mitchell Johnson Sachin Tendulkar, Johnson Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar Johnson, Cricket News, Cricket Mitchell Johnson is playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Source: File)

Mumbai Indians player Mitchell Johnson remembered former opener Matthew Hayden and said that his work ethics rubbed off against him in his early days with the Australian Test team. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Johnson said that it amused him when Hayden kept hitting one ball after the other in the nets after they went through a hard training session.

“I remember Matthew Hayden, when I was playing for Queensland. We were in the net session for three hours. It was humid like Mumbai. (After the net session), I was stretching and I watched Hayden walk to the end (of) nets, which had a bowling machine, and hitting ball after ball.”

“It made me think ‘what is he (Hayden) doing. We just had a massive training session, (so) why is he hitting more balls.’ That did not make sense to me, (but) after some time it clicked that he plays for Australia. And I found out that he was doing extra running and extra training session as well.

Johnson, who finished his Test career with 313 wickets, said that watching Hayden practice like that opened his eyes to the fact that if he wants to play for the country, he must put in the extra effort.

“That really opened my eyes and made me think, (if) I wanna (want to) play for Australia, you are going to do that extra stuff,” said Johnson.

He also praised the Indian fast bowlers, saying that there has been an unbelievable improvement in the physique of Indian fast bowlers.

“I have noticed an improvement in physique of (Indian) fast bowlers in the last 2-4 years. It is unbelievable. The elite ones have amazing physique and they look good. It actually works because they are doing the right thing.”

The MI player has been promoting his ‘BowlFit app’ which has videos on how to ball slower balls, bouncers, yorkers etc. He said that all the techniques he has used in his career have been uploaded on the app, which has over 300 videos.

“All the stuff that is there (in the app), is the one I do, the stuff that I have done in my career. I had some knowledge. Over 300 videos are there in the app. A lot of stuff about how to bowl slower balls, bowling a swing ball, how to bowl a bouncer. That was my favourite ball,” he said, adding that the videos are beneficial for learners between ages 14 to 20.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi