IPL 2017: Trent Boult’s athleticism saves a maximum; watch video

Trent Boult also picked up a wicket against Gujarat Lions. (Source: BCCI) Trent Boult also picked up a wicket against Gujarat Lions. (Source: BCCI)

“Who says Kiwis can’t fly”, asked Danny Morrison from the commentary box when a mind blowing fielding effort from Trent Boult saved a maximum for his team in the deep during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions in Rajkot.

The incident took place on the second delivery of the 14th over of Gujarat’s innings when skipper Suresh Raina danced down the track and smashed the ball hard off Piyush Chawla in an attempt to send the cricket ball out of the park.

He could have been successful in his attempt if the New Zealand fast bowler Boult wouldn’t have stopped that one. Boult was successful in grabbing the ball while he was in the air but had to throw the ball in the cricket field in order to prevent it from going for a six.

The left-handed quick-bowler’s athleticism on the field certainly emerged to be an important one as his franchise team notched up a spectacular win over Raina-led Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets. Kolkata while chasing a stiff target of 184 runs didn’t lose any wicket as opener Chris Lynn remained unbeaten at 93 while skipper Gautam Gambhir contributed 76 during the course.

Earlier, Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik put up a decent show when the Indian pair put up a stand of 87 runs for the fourth wicket. Raina went on to register yet another half century in the Indian Premier League while Karthik smashed the KKR bowlers all over the park for his 25-ball 47 before Surya Kumar Yadav held on to a brilliant catch in the deep to send the right-handed batsman back in the hut.

