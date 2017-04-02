IPL 2017 to not have reserve day for play-offs

IPL is set to start from April 5. (Source: BCCI) IPL is set to start from April 5. (Source: BCCI)

The BCCI on Sunday announced that there will be no reserve days for the play-offs in the upcoming Indian Premier League’s tenth edition that is set to commence from April 10 in Hyderabad.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening rubber.

The first qualifier is scheduled to be played on May 16 in Mumbai while the second one will take place on May 19 in Bangalore. The eliminator is scheduled for May 17 in Bangalore.

The ultimate clash will be witnessed on May 21 in Hyderabad while a reserve day has been scheduled for this encounter. May 22 is the reserve day for IPL 2017 final.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will play under their skipper David Warner with Bangladesh bowling sensation Mustafizur back in the side.

“At this stage, we are expecting him to come. We have not had any official word in any other way. We are expecting him to be here on (April) 7th. Unless, we hear differently from BCB, we will continue to expect him,” Tom Moody said earlier.

Fortunately there are no injuriy concerns for the defending champions and they would be looking to start off their competition on a high note.

“Warner is 100 percent fit and he would soon join the team shortly from Australia, where he is spending quality time with his family,” he said. There also some new faces in thw squad in the form of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi who would be adding to the strength of the SRH franchise.

“We are really excited about both Nabi and Rashid. Both have terrific, not only couple of months but over a year of form. Both add lot of variety to the squad. Rashid is obviously a pretty unique leg-spinner. We welcome both of them and look forward to working with them,” he said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered some set backs. Skipper Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul are nursing injuries. Kohli is out of the IPL 10 for two weeks while Rahul has been ruled out from the cash-rich league.

