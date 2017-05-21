IPL 2017: The last four months in India have been incredible, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith led Rising Pune Supergiant to the final of IPL 2017. (Source: PTI) Steve Smith led Rising Pune Supergiant to the final of IPL 2017. (Source: PTI)

Steve Smith has had a long tour in India, that started in February 2017. From giving a tough fight to the current best Test team in the world – India – to leading his team to Indian Premier League 2017 final, Smith might have had a long journey in the country, but an incredible one.

Captain of Rising Pune Supergiant, in an instagram post on Sunday, said that playing for Pune this season has been a terrific experience and that he was looking forward to the last day of the match, before leaving for the ICC Champions Trophy. He made a collage of his experience in the last few months and selected an IPL image with teammate and former captain MS Dhoni, picture of him rubbing his nose against the Dalai Lama, celebration of a Test century and an interesting incident between him and Wriddhiman Saha during the intense Tests.

India won the four-Test series against Australia 2-1. Smith said that even though the Test matches against India were tough, they were enjoyable. “The last 4 months here in India have been incredible. There has been some ups and downs along the way but I’ve learnt such a great deal. The Test matches were tough but so enjoyable to be apart of. I’ve met some wonderful people, and I’ve made some new friends.”

Smith added that he looked forward to his last night of the unforgettable trip in India. “The IPL and playing with Pune has been a terrific experience and I look forward to spending my last night here in India battling it out in the Final. Thank you to everyone here in India that has made this trip so unforgettable,” wrote Smith, adding that he was grateful for the opportunity.

Pune face Mumbai Indians in the final of IPL 10 on Sunday. If they win the final, they would be crowned as the champions for the first time in the history of the tournament.

