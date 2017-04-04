IPL 2017 team preview: Depleted RCB eye maiden title

The availability of Kohli (shoulder) and AB De Villiers is still in doubt and same is with 19-year old batsman Sarfaraz Khan. (Source: File) The availability of Kohli (shoulder) and AB De Villiers is still in doubt and same is with 19-year old batsman Sarfaraz Khan. (Source: File)

The 2017 Indian Premier League auctions saw records getting shattered one after the other as teams broke the bank to secure their choice of players. Over 350 players went under the hammer as teams tried to sort out their composition. Now we take a look at the teams and their compositions and where they stand going into the tournament which begins from April 5.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

On paper the RCB side looks the strongest side in the IPL. However, a host of injuries has plagued their side before the tournament starts and this has resulted in three top order batsmen being sidelined from the first team squad. KL Rahul is out for the season to a shoulder injury. The availability of Kohli (shoulder) and AB De Villiers is still in doubt and same is with 19-year old batsman Sarfaraz Khan.

However, RCB will hope that their overseas talent, including Chris Gayle, Shane Watson and Tymal Mills come good as they are all match winners on their own.

Roping in talented pacer Aniket Choudhary was another optimistic move and now the pace bowling department looks decent with Mills, Choudhary, S. Aravind and Adam Milne slotting in. Adam Milne might prove to be the trump card with his express pace. In the samll ground of Bengaluru his pace will be extremely handy.

Full squad: Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills, Aniket Choudhary, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sarfaraz Khan, S Aravind, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Iqbal Abdulla, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi

