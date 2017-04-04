IPL 2017 team preview: Defending champions SRH wear a formidable look

The batting unit looks extremely strong with Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Kane Williamson in the line-up. (Source: File) The batting unit looks extremely strong with Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Kane Williamson in the line-up. (Source: File)

The 2017 Indian Premier League auctions saw records getting shattered one after the other as teams broke the bank to secure their choice of players. Over 350 players went under the hammer as teams tried to sort out their composition. Now we take a look at the teams and their compositions and where they stand going into the tournament which begins from April 5.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

With explosive batsman David Warner leading the side, the team from Hyderabad will begin their campaign on their home turf and will hope to take advantage of it and make an impact with from the start. The batting unit looks extremely strong with Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Kane Williamson in the line-up.

18 year-old Rashid Khan will surely be the one to watch out for since spin was a department in which Sunrisers were deficient last season. The experience of the 45-year-old Praveen Tambe will further aid them.

With the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Mustafizur Rahman and a few other emerging pacers like Mohammed Siraj bowling is definitely the stronger suit of this team.

Full squad: Tanmay Agarwal, Mohammad Nabi, Ekalavya Dwivedi, Rashid Khan, Pravin Tambe, Chris Jordan, Ben Laughlin, Mohammed Siraj, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson, Siddarth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar.

