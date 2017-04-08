IPL 2017: Suresh Raina plays fair, apologises to Chris Woakes after collision; watch video

Suresh Raina scored a fifty for Gujarat Lions against KKR. (Source: BCCI) Suresh Raina scored a fifty for Gujarat Lions against KKR. (Source: BCCI)

Suresh Raina is one of the most humble players in the cricketing arena and has never really involved himself in any on-field banters or controversies. During Gujarat Lions’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the skipper the Gujarat team, Raina once again showed humble gesture towards KKR bowler Chris Woakes.

During the 19th over of the Gujarat innings, Raina slashed one outside-off stump ball straight to the fielder in the covers. During the course, the left-handed batsman while watching the ball tried to steal a single and collided with Woakes who was into his follow through in the way. Raina immediately apologised to the Englishman who was down on the track. Later the two shared a laugh and a side hug.

Later, Kolkata Knight Riders demolished the Gujarat Lions’ bowling line up to bag a win in this edition of the Indian Premier League by 10 wickets. Chris Lynn went on to put up 93 runs on the board against his name and skipper Gautam Gambhir scored an unbeaten 76 while chasing 184 runs in Rajkot.

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina were the pick among the batsmen for Gujarat as the two held on to the innings at a critical situation and scored 87 runs for the fourth wicket. Karthik though was sent back to the pavilion for 25-ball 47 where Raina notched up another fifty to increase his IPL tally.

Gujarat lions will now play against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad while Kolkata Knight Riders face Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

